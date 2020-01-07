New CT scanning equipment helps treat cancer patients at Cox Branson

Doctors will soon use four dimensions to treat cancer at Cox Medical Center Branson. Hospital leaders say ​a new, high-tech CT scanner will enhance care for people in the Taney County area.

"With the old scanner slices, we tended to work with about a two to two and a half millimeter slice, very easy for us to work with a one millimeter slice now," Chief Medical Physicist at Cox Medical Center Branson Randall Moore said.

The more than $360,000 4D CT scanner, paid for by a grant from the Skaggs Foundation, will soon provide a much clearer picture to doctors at Cox Branson.

"What this scanner allows us to do is track the tumor's movement during the motion of breathing, then we can have a perfect margin," Cox Cancer Center Branson Director Ben Morris said.

Morris explains that imaging allows them to prevent radiation from touching areas that aren't impacted by cancer.

"Treat the entire tumor but spare as much normal tissue as possible," Morris said.

Morris says this advanced imaging not only helps reduce side effects during treatment, but also cuts down on time patients spend in the hospital.

"To be able to shorten the course of treatment from say six weeks to a week, then that inconvenience is minimized," Morris said.

He says it's all about boosting quality care for cancer patients in the Taney County community.

"Cancer patients are at a very vulnerable time in their lives. They don't want to leave their community to get care. They want to be treated close to home. They want to have the standard of care, cutting edge care available to them," Morris said.

The new CT scanner is the first phase in the hospital's plan to upgrade cancer treatments. They'll be getting new radiation treatment equipment in the coming months. This new scanner will be up and running by next week.