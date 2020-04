The Railey Creek Bridge is now open along Route 248 between Galena and Reeds Spring.

The Missouri Department of Transportation replaced the deteriorating bridge over Railey Creek and widened it to 30 feet.

Work on the $1.2 million project began in November 2019.

The original bridge was built in 1923 and was 20 feet wide and 112 feet long.

The bridge carries an estimates 1,086 vehicles per day.