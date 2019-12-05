2019 means new traffic delays on U.S. Route 160 in Springfield

You could start seeing delays in the new year on U.S. Route 160 between Springfield and Willard during the widening project.

MoDot says this project is on time to be completed by December 2020, and so far beyond the eyesore, drivers have not experienced any traffic delays because of construction.

But in January they will start doing blasting projects to get rid of the rock formations along the road that are blocking some of the areas they want to use to widen the road.

U.S. Route 160 to Willard has been one lane for years and now they plan to widen it. Elizabeth VanMetre is in Willard this morning and explains why.

MoDot is working to cause as few delays as possible.

“We’re going to try and have the blasting be midday. With the lane closures the contractor has 15 minutes to stop traffic for safety,” Brad Gripka, MoDot Resident Engineer tells KY3.

For more updates on this project go here: https://www.modot.org/route-160-widening