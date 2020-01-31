New ambulance station near Eagle Rock will bring help to people faster

An ambulance station currently under construction in Southern Barry County will provide help to people more quickly during an emergency.

"We have a serious job to do and that's to take care of our constituents," South Barry County Ambulance Board Chairman Ken Cieslinski said.

Cieslinski says the new station on Highway 86 near Eagle Rock will allow EMT's and paramedics to get to people in need faster.

"It could be a motor vehicle crash. It could be a cardiac related issue, respiratory distress, lake injuries," Mercy's Director of Emergency Medical Services Bob Patterson​ said.

Patterson says without a staffed station in the area, it can take up to 40 minutes for an ambulance to get to some emergencies.

"Response times make a difference because the sooner we can treat those patients effectively, the better their outcomes," Patterson said.

When the station opens in the spring, they'll have one full-time crew staffing the 4,000 square foot facility. However, the board will continue to monitor call volume and can put more people in the building, if they need to.

"We have four bedrooms here for expansion, two will be used right away," Patterson said.

The budget for the project is $1.1 million. It is funding made possible after the district switched from being dependent on real estate tax.

"Funding was a serious issue. It was a serious issue for years. When I came on the board, we changed it over to a tax base, basically a use based tax. It's enabled us to better serve the people we represent," Cieslinski said.

So, with the good of the people who live in and visit the area in mind, the goal is to give everyone more immediate access to emergency care.

"It's really a community based project," Patterson said.

"Grateful for the support the community puts in us," Cieslinski said.

The new station is also made possible through a partnership with the Eagle Rock, Golden, Mano Fire Protection District, which donated the land on which the station is being built. ​