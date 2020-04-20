New caution lights warn drivers along highway: one near site of fatal crash

Drivers in West Plains will now see new flashing yellow caution lights near the highway 63 Bypass.

One of the signs is near the intersection where a woman was killed three months ago.

"Light turned green. They took off. Just as they took off, a truck ran a red light and hit them on the driver's side," Doug Martin told KY3.

Three months ago, 61-year-old Anna Hambelton was killed near the intersection of Gibson Avenue and Highway 63.

Her husband Victor is still recovering.

"I looked on the highway and I didn't see a single skid-mark nowhere," Martin explained.

A month after her death, her brother, Doug Martin pleaded with city council and MoDOT for some new safety measures at the intersection.

The city tells KY3 that Hambelton's fatal crash and other reasons led to two new flashing caution lights at opposite ends of Highway 63.

There is one as you come in from the north side of town, which is the one that is actually closest to the intersection where Anna lost her life.

The other sign is on the southeast part of town as if you were coming in to town from Thayer."

"It's a start. We're hoping for more but at least we got this much, Martin added. Our family calls it Anna's light because she gave her life for it."

There are eight lights in a four mile stretch of highway 63.

Martin fears with all the stopping and going, semi-trucks will risk running yellow lights and red lights more.

"By the time they get through half of them, I'm sure they're not in a very good mood and they're going to do what they can to get through them," he said.

He hopes more safety measures will come in the future.

“It's changed us forever and we don't another family to have to go through any of this. If we could save one life with this life up here, it would've been worth it," Martin exclaimed.

The truck driver was uninjured in the crash.

Authorities are still investigation the crash.

The driver could face criminal charges.