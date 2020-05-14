New debris removal device for MoDOT's Southwest District keeps workers and public safe

Road crews in southwest Missouri just got a brand new piece of equipment that will help keep workers and drivers safe from debris.

This new "JAWS" device is a remote controlled, camera-assisted, scoop that goes on the front of the Missouri Department of Transportation's (MoDOT) Emergency Response trucks. The device makes it so workers don't have to get out of the vehicle and be put in harms way to get debris out of the way. It can pick up anything from tire shreds, scrap metal, road kill, trees, or even push a full vehicle to a better location for towing after a crash.

"JAWS" stands for "Julie's Automated Waste-removal System." Julie was a MoDOT worker who was struck and killed while trying to get debris out of the roadway back in 2004. Ever since then, this design has been improving. While it's already on some trucks in Kansas City and Saint Louis, this is a first for the Southwest District.

Bruce Pettus, the Traffic Incident Management Coordinator for MoDOT's Southwest District, said it's already helping keep his crews safe in the Ozarks, specifically as they work in Lawrence County. "In the head to head traffic, there is nowhere to pull over to remove debris in a lot of the areas and he is able to lower this gear down, remove tire shred, remove that ramp that came off a car hauler, without ever getting out of the vehicle," said Pettus.

MoDOT plans to install more of these "JAWS" devices on trucks in the future.