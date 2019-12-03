New dog park opens in Harrison, Ark.

At the new Kiwanis Community Bark Park dog lovers have found a fun and safe place to get their dogs some exercise.

"This is where you can take a dog that's not aggressive and very fun to have other dogs here to have a good time," said Shawn Brewer, the owner of American Canine Training in Harrison.

The park opened about a month ago thanks, largely, to a $25,000 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Harrison. The group is a non-profit that helps children in the area.

"We felt like this was something we could give back to the community that would be beneficial for all ages, young and old," said Kevin Smith with the Kiwanis Club.

"It's been a great asset to the community already," said Chuck Eddington, the city's parks and recreation director. "The afternoons down here right now, I know it's cold, but it's still kind of packed out. There might be 15 or 20 people and 10 or 12 dogs in here at one time."

But only a few weeks after it opened, some of the equipment was damaged.

"One of our picnic tables, one of the legs got broken," Eddington said. "And one of our hurdles, one of the ends is broken off, but we've already fixed it, and we actually put a better brace on our picnic tables."

The parks director thinks someone did it on purpose, but the Kiwanis Club isn't so sure.

"We don't necessarily think it was vandalism, just accidents," Smith said.

Regardless, the city plans to take extra precautions.

"We've actually talked about putting a camera out here. Twenty-four-hour surveillance now just to kind of keep an eye on it," Eddington said.

And that's not stopping people, along with man's best friend, from coming to enjoy the park.

"We absolutely love it. We are very grateful it's here now. All the dogs can come out and have a good time too," Brewer said.

