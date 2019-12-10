New equipment allows geologists to see underneath Greene County better

Greene County added new equipment to help geologists get a better look below the surface.

The county is using the new equipment on the site for Greene County's new jail, but that's not all. The new equipment looks for things like sinkholes, moving groundwater, caves, or even old mines like in the Pearson Creek Mine District, where galena, or lead ore was mined.

The equipment measures something called electrical resistivity. County geologist Matt Forir says by that measurement, he can get a 2D look of what lies below and where bedrock, soil, clay, or any voids lie. The equipment sends a low electrical current through a cable and into stainless steel probes in the ground. Forir says the equipment, which was around $50,000, pays for itself, because hiring this kind of work done on a site, like the one planned for the new jail is very expensive. So far, scans on the future jail property show no issues.

Forir says getting a good look underground now could save money down the line.

"So we can catch potential problems, we can anticipate depth to bedrock," said Forir. "We never could before, had a hard time doing. There won't be any surprises."

Crews will continue to take a closer look at the jail property in the days and weeks to come. They will study the Pearson Creek Mine District, looking for old mine shafts, for years to come.

