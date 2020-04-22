New loan program assisting churches impacted by COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is financially impacting small businesses, but also churches.

At St Joseph Catholic Church, contributions are down 60%, with no public masses for the past month, and many parishioners out of work.

But the church and St. Joseph Catholic Academy, have been able to get some financial help through the Paycheck Protection Program. The U.S. Small Business Administration is giving out loans to any small employer, even the self-employed, nonprofits and churches. However, more than $349 billion worth of funding ran out in the first two weeks. Congress hopes to secure more money.

St. Joseph Catholic Church received a loan for $103,000 to cover the payroll for its 31 employees. The program covers costs for two-and-a-half months. If they keep everyone on staff, the loan can even be forgiven. It's a big help for St. Joseph while parishioners can only attend masses online.

"They do give online and mail some of their tithing in, but still, were 60% down," said Father Karl Barmann, St. Joseph Catholic Church. "That's why getting that small business loan is a blessing from God, that we can use that to offset our expenses. Because we do have our school teachers employed and all of our 31 employees all still working."

Cindy Reichert of BRS CPAs, who helped St. Joseph apply, recommends organizations get their applications ready now, by working with their lender. She says small and medium-sized banks will receive much of the funding whenever it is approved, so they are ready to help.

Click HERE to learn more about the loan.