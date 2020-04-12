New model projects COVID-19 will peak in Missouri, Arkansas in upcoming weeks

A new coronavirus model projects that Missouri and Arkansas could see peaks in daily deaths and resource use from COVID-19 in the upcoming weeks.

The model comes from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

According to the model, Missouri is projected to see its peak in daily deaths around April 25, while Arkansas is projected to see its peaks in daily deaths around April 27.

The model also projects both state's will see their peak resource use by April 25.

Nationally, the model projects that the United States experienced its peak in daily deaths on Friday, April 10 and its peak in resources on Saturday, April 11,

The projections are based on the assumption that states will follow and observe full social distancing measures through at least May 2020.

As of Saturday, more than 4,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Missouri and more than 1,200 were reported in Arkansas. For the latest numbers and updates from both states, click here.