New safety and planning study begins for U.S. 60 corridor through Republic

The public is invited to learn more about a Safety and Planning Study being conducted along the U.S. Route 60/Missouri Route 413 corridor between Missouri Route 360 west of Springfield and Main Street in Republic. The study is being conducted to look at future growth along the corridor and plan for improvements that will maintain the safety and traffic flow of the roadway.

David Cameron, the City Administrator in Republic, said the high traffic volume along the corridor is a fairly recent concern, but he feels it needs to be addressed so the area can keep growing at the rate is has over the past several years. "People would say we want to develop, which we do, but at the same time if that development causes congestion or adds to the congestion, we want to try and eliminate that on the front end and measure what it looks like now," said Cameron of why the study is important.

Cameron noted that in the summer of 2019 city officials rejected a new development in fear it would add to the congestion issue. On average, nearly 32,000 vehicles travel through Republic along U.S. 60 every day.

The public meeting will be on Tuesday, January 14 at the Republic Community Center at 711 E. Miller Road in Republic. The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. and last until 6 p.m.

MoDOT engineers, city of Republic officials and staff from the Ozarks Transportation Organization will conduct a short presentation and will then talk individually with those with questions and suggestions.

The MoDOT Project Manager heading up the study encouraged everyone to come to the meeting. "We would really appreciate the users of that system to come out and to tell us and learn a little bit about the study and what all we're going to be doing there," said John Sanders.

Those unable to attend the in-person meeting can provide comments by visiting an online meeting at www.modot.org/southwest. The online meeting will be available starting Tuesday afternoon.