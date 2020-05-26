New social distancing policies at Missouri's DMV leading to confusion for some

Missourians needing to renew your tags or do anything at the license office, prepare for a different kind of wait.

Because of COVID-19, the Missouri Motor Vehicle offices do not want a crowd waiting inside. They started a virtual waiting process. When you show up, there are instructions on the window outside. But some are having problems with that process.

The DMV is asking you to get in that virtual line through the management company's website. When they arrive, a sign on the door instructs them to scan a QR code with their phone or text a phrase to a certain number, depending on the reason for their visit. Either of those should will take you to the website, where they can get in the virtual line. But people who don't have smart phones or aren't so tech-savvy, are feeling lost. Last Friday, one young woman tells us, and another customer confirms, she was trying to help others get signed in. She was even using her own phone for those who didn't have smartphones, but was kicked out of the line and police were called because of it. They just told her to go to another license office. Melinda Page witnessed the drama and confusion.

"Upon standing there and watching a lot of people come up to the instructions that they have posted, they're not very clear," said Melinda Page, license office customer. "A lot of other people are kind of unsure of how to do a lot of the things on their phones, so everybody was asking for instructions."

Elle Management runs this license office. A St Louis spokesperson says they are doing the best to keep everyone safe, and this is an evolving situation. They say more customers are getting in the virtual line than the number of customers actually showing up, and that's causing some wait problems. They also encourage you to make appointments online from home. Click HERE to log in from home.

