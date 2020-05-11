New testing called a "game changer" by Greene Co. Health Dept. director

The two most important factors in conquering the coronavirus pandemic are finding a vaccine and more wide-spread testing.

While producing a vaccine is still in the works, an important advancement in testing capabilities is now in place at the Greene County Health Department.

It's called the "Panther Fusion System" and Greene County has one of about a thousand machines in the United States used to test patient samples for a variety of illnesses.

But now the San Diego-based maker of that system, Hologic, has come up with a new test to use on that machine that increases both the speed and volume of coronavirus detection, two problems that have limited the country's ability to fight the disease.

"I view it really as a game changer for our ability to do disease investigation," said Clay Goddard, the Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department Director.

"Each Panther Fusion can run about 1,100 tests in a 24-hour period," said Hologic Chairman/CEO Steve Macmillan. "It's about a three hour turn-around period for the data."

In the past it could take days instead of hours to get results and with their limited number of test kits, Greene County would have to resort to quarantining people potentially exposed to the virus.

But these new molecular tests can detect the illness' genetic presence in those who have come in contact with COVID-19 patients but shown no symptoms yet.

"That gives us the opportunity to make early identification of cases, identify cases that may be asymptomatic that we would not have found before and handle all those contacts," Goddard pointed out. "And you continue to do that in concentric rings until you've eliminated the disease."

Goddard says that while those with symptoms still need to get referrals from their health care provider to receive a test, these newest tools will keep Greene County in the forefront of the COVID fight.

"We're probably the lowest morbidity rate for a county of our size in the midwest," he said. "We're definitely the first local public health lab that's got that capacity up and running so it's going to give us a window into this disease that we did not have. It's a disease that's been a mystery."

If you have any questions about anything coronavirus related, you can call the health department at 417-874-1211.