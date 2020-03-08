New wellness app helps Hollister teachers stay healthy

A new wellness initiative at Hollister School District is helping teachers stay healthy and stay in the classroom.

"Whenever you put health on the forefront of your thinking, you're more conscious about what you're eating. You're conscious about how many steps you take, about how much water you're drinking," Mary Pierce said.

Mary Pierce is one of many Hollister teachers now using a new app that helps them be proactive about wellness through movement and diet monitoring, success incentives, and health education.

"[It helps us] take a personal approach to health," Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sean Woods said. "We focus on all the facets of health, whether it's financial health, mental health, physical health, emotional health."

Teachers are using the app to become healthier. However, they're not only doing it for themselves, but also for their students.

"Taking good care of ourselves, we are going to be in the classroom with our kids, we aren't going to be out with illness," Health Coordinator Mary Blackwood said.

Blackwood says that can be especially helpful in this sick-season.

"Eating well-balanced meals and feeding our body and getting enough rest and getting enough water so our body can fight any infection that might come our way," Blackwood said.

As teachers agree, the app helps point them to a healthier life-style that, hopefully, students will chose, too.

"They're watching how we're conscious about our health, hopefully that will trickle onto them as well," Pierce said.

The new app is designed specifically for Hollister Schools, through a partnership with Cox Health. It was built around a health-survey teachers took last semester.