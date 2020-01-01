New year means new laws and minimum wage in Arkansas

Tony Valentine has owned T's BBQ in Harrison for five years with about 10 employees.

"They're worth more than I'm able to pay them as a small business owner," Valentine said.

And that price he has to pay them went up in 2020. Voters approved a minimum wage increase in 2018, and it rose from $8.50 an hour to $9.25 in 2019, and now $10 in 2020. In 2021, it will go up again to $11.

In Missouri, minimum wage is currently $9.45 in the hour.

"The wages go up. It's basically like having another employee that you really haven't planned for," Valentine said.

Which means in the future, Valentine may have to pass that cost along to the customer.

"The prices have to increase along with that. The money's got to come from somewhere," he said.

State Sen. Scott Flippo said his main concern is employees will get replaced by machines.

"We are going to see a lot of positions that have historically been minimum wage positions are going to start getting scaled out due to advances in technology," the senator said.

But that’s not the only change in Arkansas for the new year. Flippo said new laws also went into effect.

While minimum wage went up, the top income tax rate in Arkansas went down: from 6.9 percent to 6.6 percent.

"Making sure that we have a competitive income tax rate is important for job creation, for bringing new industry into Arkansas," Flippo said.

Another more unique law pertains to state funding going toward human cloning and destructive embryo research.

"Arkansas respects the culture of life and the sanctity of life," Flippo said. "And what this bill did was it just went out there and said we are not going to use state tax dollars to destroy viable human embryos for the purpose of scientific research or study that has yet to been proven."

Some other new laws address the publication of county budgets, towing certain vehicles, and online insurance verification.

To see more new laws that went into effect, go to arkansashouse.org