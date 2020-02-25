Newton County, Ark. man faces animal cruelty charges accused of stabbing dog

The Newton County (Ark.) sheriff says a welfare check on a child's mother led them to something else.

Deputies responded to a call from a child returning home from school, worried for the safety of his mother. When deputies arrived, they found Benjamin Henson, 36, lying on the front yard with blood on his hands and shoes. The deputies arrested him.

When searching for the child's mother, the deputies found a dog killed in the backyard. Deputies say he used a stick with a sharp end to stab a dog.

Veterinarians had to put the dog down because of its injuries.

The woman was not inside the home,

Henson faces an animal cruelty charge. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

