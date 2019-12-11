Newton County, Ark. leader trying to save current Pruitt Bridge from demolition

It’s one-of-a-kind in Arkansas.

"There's only one other bridge like it in the United States. And that's in Pennsylvania," said Arlis Jones, a Newton County Justice of the Peace.

The Pruitt Bridge brought business to the area when it was built almost 90 years ago in 1931.

"Had it not been for this bridge, Newton County would not have really developed," Jones said.

But a second Pruitt bridge, the replacement, is going up nearby. The old one is too narrow.

Visitors have said they wish they could walk on it.

Now, the old bridge is scheduled to come down next fall.

"Even out in Boone County and surrounding counties, people see me they say, 'Are you going to be able to save the old bridge?'" Jones said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said municipalities had three chances over the past 16 years to buy the bridge and move it. But that would’ve cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and it appears no one pursued the opportunity further.

The National Park Service said it would be too expensive for it to maintain and keep it where it is.

Jones would like the bridge to remain for sightseers and doesn't believe it would cost the county that much.

"There would be no liability to Newton County," he said.

But a Federal Highway Administration document shows Newton County actually decided against buying the Pruitt bridge in 2010 after initially expressing interest in keeping it. Jones still considers the bridge one worth fighting for.

"It would be a great tourist attraction. Start contacting their justices of the peace or their state representative," he said.

An ARDOT spokesperson said the department is documenting the bridge as much as possible before its scheduled demolition.