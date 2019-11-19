Newton County sheriff cautions tourists to be careful parking when viewing elk

Kathy Marie Ayers's subject, an elk named Ham, doesn't need much coaxing to get in front of the camera.

"He's handsome. And Ham is because he loves the camera, loves the people. And just stand there and let us snap away," Ayers said.

Photographing the elk in Newton County has become a routine for Ayers. But she knows it's easy enough to capture those moments without getting in the way. She uses a rule of thumb.

"If you can see the elk sticking outside your thumb, then you're too close," Ayers said.

She is just one of many people who come to Boxley Valley to view the elk, and in the fall, it can get a bit chaotic because of tourists coming into town.

"We've been extremely busy the last few weekends," Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said. "The elk had been in the rut, so the bulls were bugling, so people came to see that."

But if you are coming out to look at or take pictures of the elk, the sheriff asks that you don’t block the road so emergency vehicles can get through.

"Sometimes they'll park in the road," Wheeler said. "They'll park against traffic. Or they'll park partially in the road and get out and leave their vehicles to go look at the elk."

Another issue deputies run into is people trespassing and parking on private property, like driveways or near barns.

"There are some designated elk viewing areas," Wheeler said. "However, the elk don't know that, so they're not always in those places. Really what we ask is pull off the highway all the way to park."

The sheriff said he and his deputies try to educate people, but they will hand out citations if it comes to that.

Ayers may be a professional compared to many of the tourists who want to see the elk, but she knows you can follow the rules and still get a great look and picture.

"I get great shots just from my window," she said. "Just pull over legally, and I don't even have to get out of the car. They're just there."

The sheriff and Ayers said if you can't find a spot to park to see the elk, either keep driving down the road and you may see another herd, or circle back around safely and a spot may open up, since tourists don't usually stay too long to look at them.

