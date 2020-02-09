Nixa High School art teacher wins national award

Ryan Widel, an art teacher at Nixa High School, will be honored next month with a national award.

Widel was named the recipient of the United States Society for Education Through Art (USSEA) 2020 Award for Excellence in PK-12 Art Education.

Widel will be honored during a USSEA award ceremony at the National Art Education Association Convention on March 27 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

USSEA is a national association that provides a network with art educators who are committed to art education and who are interested in research related to art education and cultural perspectives through art education.