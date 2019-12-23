Nixa Police Department asks for help in locating runaway juvenile

Police in Nixa, Mo. ask for your assistance to locate a runaway juvenile.

Police say Kiki Ridenour, 15 ran away from her residence on the north side of the city on Sunday evening. Police say she ran away from home on November 22 too after the dismissal of school. She was located that night.

Kiki is 5’7”, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Kiki was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

If you see Kiki or know her location, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Nixa Police Department at (417) 582-1030.