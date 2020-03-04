Renovations underway for Nixa business thanks to city funded grant program

Downtown Nixa is getting a face lift. A new grant program is working to spruce up businesses just off Highway 14.

Doggy Styles Grooming in Nixa is using money from the Nixa Downtown Facade Grant Program for new siding.

"The paint was flaking off, I was like that's going to be such a pain," said the owner Charlene Smith.

Smith received $3,500 from the city, and paid another $3,500 out of pocket to revamp her building.

"I just found out about the grant and thought 'how cool would it be to make the building look more modern?" she said. "It helps with Nixa and being by the post office we're kind of seen by everybody so it's kind of nice to have a nice building for everybody in town to see."

Since construction started in early February, curiosity has sparked in the neighborhood.

"I've been getting phone calls 'Charlene what are you doing to the building?" Smith said. "I've had them come in and go 'oh this looks so great,' so we've had a lot of comments."

Her bright green building was already hard to miss. Smith said now, it's getting even more attention.

"I mean we were noticed before because we were green, but we're really getting noticed now because it's a huge change," she said. "Once it's completed, it's going to be such a great asset."

Despite the renovations, Smith said the color isn't going anywhere.

"We're still going to be the green groomer in the green building," she said. "That's been our tagline since 2010 when we opened, so I don't think I'll be changing that any time soon."

Doggy Styles was the first business to receive the grant and its neighbors could follow its lead.

"Any small business who wants to do it I highly recommend it," Smith said. "It was a real easy process, so anybody with a building in Nixa built before 1975 would qualify for the grant."

