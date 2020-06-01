Nixa community prays in response to nationwide unrest, support of law enforcement

In Christian County people in one community reacting to the death of George Floyd, racial inequality, nationwide unrest and support for law enforcement in a different way.

Organizer Heather Usher said that after city hall was vandalized she felt compelled to get people together.

"Violence doesn't solve violence," she said.

The prayer rally started with a moment of silence for George Floyd.

"We are all for justice for Floyd. I think it needs to be done in the right way," said Usher.

Sunday, Nixa City Hall was vandalized with not only was George Floyd's name tagged on a brick wall but derogatory comments made against law enforcement.

"These officers don't condone that. They don't condone what happened to Floyd. That's why we, as a community, need to stand behind them, to show them, we know they don't condone that," she said.

She decided to take a different approach.

"I just thought why not pray for them. What better than to pray for them and show them that no matter what another officer did not every officer condones that," said Usher.

It's why Donna Petre felt compelled to joining the dozens of others gathered in the parking lot of the Nixa Police department.

"It just makes me really sad that it's come to this, that people just can't bond together," she said.

Everyone in the Nixa community is working to heal together.

"When's it going to stop? When are people going to start loving each other and working together and just realize that we're all made in God's image and we're all the same. Let's just love each other and have peace," said Petre.

Usher said, "Our community stands behind Nixa PD and PDs nationwide."

Though the event didn't last very long, many people say they hope this is the start of a more peaceful, civil way to handle what we're going through as a nation.

