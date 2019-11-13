Nixa elementary students channel Mr. Rogers on World Kindness Day

"It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood,

A beautiful day for a neighbor,

Would you be mine? Could you be mine?"

Those are the opening lyrics to one of the best-known children's songs of all time.

"Won't You Be Mine?" was the opening welcome to "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood", the classic children's show where Fred Rogers made it a point to treat children like intelligent people. He often tackled difficult subjects in a gentle, non-threatening way and from the moment he put on his cardigan and sneakers, several generations of youngsters learned valuable lessons that carried them throughout their lives.

That's why Century elementary celebrated World Kindness Day on Wednesday by inviting all their students and teachers to dress in Mr. Rogers' signature cardigans,or as kindergartner Ava Osburn called them, "Old people sweaters".

Many of the students didn't know who Mr. Rogers was considering his long-running show ended in 2001 and he passed away at age 74 in 2003.

But by the end of the day they'd learned one important thing about him.

"He's a kind person," said second grader Lucy Dodson.

So throughout the day channeling their inner Mr. Rogers, students were encouraged to do simple acts of kindness from carrying treys for injured friends at lunchtime to surprising teachers with hand-made posters.

They also made coupons that contained promises to their grandparents such as doing a chore, giving them a hug, or visiting them for a sleepover.

When asked in class what they've done for their grandparents lately?

"I helped them across the street," came one answer.

"Make sure my Nana doesn't eat that much sugar," volunteered another.

This is certainly not reading, writing, and arithmetic. But when the teacher shows apples drawn with "happy" and "sad" faces, then cuts them open to reveal a healthy "happy" apple and a rotting "sad" apple, the visual-aid gets the point across that your mood affects your very core.

The idea to have a kindness day at Century came from second grade teacher Kellie Bell.

"Mr. Rogers definitely had an effect on me as well as a lot of people," Bell said. "He would talk about really difficult subjects that they didn't talk about in schools then like we do now. We talk about socially-emotional aspects of children's lives every day. Children don't always know how to be kind, how to be a good friend or how to show empathy and we have to educate the whole child, not just their academic learning."

When asked why the younger generation needs these kinds of life lessons, Bell brought up her own teenagers as an example of how modern technology has affected social skills.

"They will be in the same car with me and they're texting each other instead of having a real conversation," she explained. "Kindness isn't necessarily something you're going to get from a text or a social media platform. It's a real feeling you can give to a real live person and change their day."

"If you're kind to them, they'll be kind to you."

Those words from 2nd grader Dodson are great words to live by.

Unless you have an older brother.

"Sometimes we get in wrestling matches," Dodson said.

"He's mean. He spanks me all the time," added Osburn about her older sibling.

But joking aside, Mr. Rogers was often making a serious point during the silly, fun parts of his show.

Bell pointed out to her students that Rogers even tried to keep his weight at 143-pounds because those numbers....1...4...3...represented the number of letters in a phrase near and dear to his heart.

"I...love...you."

"Isn't that amazing that his weight meant something to him?" Bell exclaimed as her students gasped in realizing the irony of the numbers.

And sure enough, in keeping with the theme of the day, the class responded in unison back to their teacher, "We love you!!"