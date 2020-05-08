Nixa police respond to more calls for mental health crises during pandemic

Nixa is seeing an increase in mental health calls during the coroanvirus outbreak, and police believe it's because of the virus.

Last year between the end of March and beginning of May, the Nixa police department saw only nine calls for suicides or attempted suicides. This year, during that time, they've seen 21. They believe that 133% jump is related to stressors compounded by the coronavirus.

"If it's a mental health crisis, it's really just like someone who's experiencing a physical or medical crisis. They need help right then," Sgt. Josiah Daugherty.

Sgt. Daugherty says the Nixa Police Department has seen a massive uptick in mental health crisis calls, and it's concerning.

"It's a reflection of what's going on in our communities connected to this crisis," he said.

Stephanie Appleby, the Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said there is a direct correlation between social isolation and suicidal thoughts.

"They're having issues, and what normally would be coping skills that they're using for their mental health are being cut off," Appleby said.

Nixa's police officers are specifically trained, on a Crisis Intervention Team, how to recognize and help someone who might be suicidal.

"They are trained to be more empathetic with that person and they're also trained to look for ways to resolve whatever the crisis is," Daugherty said.

Appleby said officers who are trained through CIT get on the same level with whoever is struggling.

"It is such an amazing experience and through that these folks form a bond with law enforcement when they may have been paranoid or afraid, they feel save and they can talk to these folks and they’re more likely to make that call again," she said.

Often on those calls, officers refer people to Burrell Behavioral Health. Rachel Hudson, a Community Mental Health Liaison, said her goal is to help connect people with resources.

"Then I do an added assessment of their environment, different stressors they may be experiencing and just really meet them where they are," Hudson said.

Sgt. Daugherty says oftentimes, compassion can be enough to diffuse a crisis situation.

"Police work can't fix every problem that's out there but we can work together with some other people to get them the help they need," Daugherty said.

All three encourage everyone to check on the people you're concerned about during this pandemic. If someone is feeling suicidal, they'll likely open up to you when you ask direct questions. They say you can ask for a Crisis Intervention Team officer when you call 9-1-1 for help.

For Burrell Behavioral Health's crisis hotline for southwest Missouri, you can call 800-494-7355, or 417-761-5555 for crisis intervention.