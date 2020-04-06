Nixa schools handing out nearly 4,000 meals daily with USDA grant

Three weeks and counting-- Nixa schools have been feeding the community during this pandemic.

Picture: MGN

Their mission, come one, come all. But suddenly, more mouths than meals.

Nearly 4,000 meals have been going out daily from Nixa school kitchens. Workers say they are working hard to make sure that everyone who needs it in the community-- has something to eat.

The drive through lane at Nixa Junior High looked like any fast food drive through at noon Monday. The cars just kept coming.

Volunteers are passing out sack breakfast and lunches to anyone and everyone in Nixa, regardless of income and current job status.

"It's very helpful with being out of work, ya know. I'm blessed I still get paid, but just having that extra food. The stores have been out of a lot of stuff, so just having this little extra amount that we don't have to worry about has just been really helpful," said Melissa Denney.

It has been a blessing for those who receive and give.

"We want to be a light house and what better opportunity!" said volunteer Amy Foster.

The district's open invitation quickly closed the assembly line, as the program was at capacity. Those packing meals say they're thankful to still be able to love on the littles from afar.

"One little girl wrote a note saying how delicious the meals were and she's so thankful we're doing this, and that it fills her up," said Kari Smith, food services assistant manager for Nixa High.

And as of Monday, it is the first day that the district has had to stop taking sign-ups because they had such an overwhelming response.

This is paid for through grant money from the USDA that was intended for a summer feeding program. The district was given permission to go ahead and use it now since we are in an emergency situation. As for what's to come, this ends on May 22. It might be extended depending on possibly getting more funding.