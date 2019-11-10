Nixa teen considered armed and dangerous to law enforcement taken into custody

A teen wanted by Nixa Police has been taken into custody.

At about 11:25 Sunday morning, Jacob Spain arrived at a home in central Nixa where he confronted a resident, pointed a handgun at the resident, and demanded the keys to their vehicle, according to the Nixa Police Department.

A news release says Spain then fled the scene in the stolen car.

Spain made threats to harm law enforcement officers, but was not considered a threat to the general public.

Spain was taken into police custody just before 1:30, Sunday afternoon.