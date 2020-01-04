No. 17 Kentucky outlasts Missouri in SEC opener

Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley (5) drives on Missouri's Mario McKinney Jr. (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan 4, 2020. Kentucky won 71-59. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) -- Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri 71-59 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools.

Richards went 9 for 13 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. The junior forward also blocked four shots before fouling out with 3:52 left. Dru Smith had 11 points and Kobe Brown nine for Missouri, which had won four in a row.

The Tigers shot 36% and were outrebounded 36-31.

Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey (3) passes around the defense of Missouri's Mark Smith (13) and Reed Nikko (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan 4, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
 