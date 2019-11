No signs of foul play in death of man found in Joplin freezer

Authorities said an autopsy has found no signs of foul play in the death of a man whose body was found in a freezer in his wife’s bedroom inside the couple’s southwest Missouri home.

Joplin police said the autopsy also confirmed the man was Paul Barton, whose wife, 67-year-old Barbara Watters, is charged with abandonment of a corpse. The body was found last week after a witness told police that Barton’s body had been in Watters’ freezer since his death on December 30, 2018. No details were provided about how the witness knew the couple.

No charges have been filed in Barton’s death. Police said before Watters’ arrest on Thursday that she has unspecified “mental disorders” and is known to carry firearms.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.