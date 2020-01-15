No trace of the son of two Greene County judges missing in California for two weeks

Two weeks ago the son of Greene County judges Calvin Holden and Margaret Palmietto disappeared in Sacramento, California.

Alex Holden was last seen by his girlfriend, Kennedi Perri on New Year's Eve morning.

She told police that they had an emotional discussion that night and that he walked off at 2:30 in the morning and never returned.

"There's no sign that he's not still alive," said Calvin Holden.

There's been no trace of his son in two weeks.

"The police said that if he was in the river, floating, he would have come up by now. If he's deceased along the trail they should be able to find him unless somebody dug him into the brush for some reason," he said.

Sacramento Police have pulled video surveillance captured at the time of his disappearance. Holden said officers are analyzing it now and are trying to confirm images that may be his son.

Meanwhile the search continues.

"The family and friends went out yesterday, passed out fliers again," said Holden. "We've walked half of the alleged path that he went that night. We're going to cover the other half again today. The dogs will be out again on Friday and Saturday along those areas to see if they can pick up anything new that they missed or weren't around a few days ago."

Holden said that he and Alex's mother, Greene County judge Margaret Palmietto are doing their best to remain hopeful that their son will come home soon.

"It's very hard. All you do is think about this. You can't think of anything else. You do what you do everyday. You think about, what can we do today, what sounds logical, not logical, things like that," he said.

They're offering a $10,000 reward for any information that helps to find Alex.

They've also hired a private detective to help in their search.

"There's not a shortage of hope. We're just trying something new everyday and waiting for a break," explained Holden.