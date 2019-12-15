Windows of non-profit organization smashed on Commercial Street

"I am really sad it happened," said Ann Tompkins.

Ann Tompkins is the Executive Director for the Renewed Treasures Ministry. She says the organization helps those who are overcoming addiction, coming out of jail, homelessness, and domestic violence. Their thrift store is their main source of funding.

"The reason why we opened up the thrift store is to help the residents with marketing social skills, and interact with the community," said Tompkins.

At the store they sell everything from knick-knacks to clothes to coffee mugs. All of the money goes to help keep the ministry going.

"Whatever you need, we have it here at Renewed Treasures Ministry," said Tompkins.

But, Saturday night Tompkins received a call she hoped she'd never get.

"They just said someone smashed out the windows of the Renewed Treasures Thrift Store," said Tompkins.

Broken glass filled the sidewalk to the store, taking a group of people to clean up the mess in the night.

"For somebody to come and do this, it breaks my heart, it makes me really sad," said Tompkins.

Tompkins says they will have to close for a few days while they wait for the insurance company to come out and put new windows in.

"You know and it's going to hurt our ministry and we have our deductible that needs to be paid, which is one thousand dollars," said Tompkins.

Despite this destructive setback, Tompkins says it did not shake her faith.

"If the person came to us and apologized I would love them just like Christ loved me when I was out there in my sin," said Tompkins.

And while Tompkins says the business does have an alarm system, it did not go off at the time of the incident, which has enticed her to upgrade security in the shop.

"We are gonna go ahead and install cameras in our store," said Tompkins.

