North Korea fires unidentified projectiles, South’s military says

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles as it resumed weapons demonstrations following a months-long hiatus.

The launches came two days after North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery drill aimed at testing the combat readiness of units in front-line and eastern areas.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff couldn’t immediately confirm how far the projectiles flew or whether the weapons were ballistic or rocket artillery.

In late December, Kim expressed deep frustration over deadlocked diplomacy with the United States and said he would no longer be bound by a self-imposed weapons test moratorium that coincided with his diplomacy with Trump.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.