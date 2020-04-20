Northern Arkansas child abuse advocates worried over unreported crimes after drop in calls

It's one of the unintended consequences of keeping kids out of the classroom:

"With the kids not going to school, there's not those teachers and counselors to report that," said April Benefiel, the victim witness coordinator for the 14th Judicial District in Arkansas.

Benefiel said Boone County has seen about a 20% drop in child abuse reports, from 100 cases this time last year, to just 78 in 2020.

But that doesn't mean actual crimes aren't happening.

"We don't think everyone is acting better all of a sudden just because of the pandemic going on. We just think we're not getting the reports," said 14th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge.

Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge says there's an uptick in predators using social media, especially since a lot of kids right now are home and using the internet.

"The child puts out information to someone they think is a friend, and it's not. That person is trying to get something from them," Ethredge said.

Benefiel said parents need to track what their kids are doing.

"We need to make sure that our kids understand that just because you make a mistake, doesn't mean that you can't come and talk to us," she said.

Benefiel is worried there will be a flood of reported cases once school is back in session.

"This is like the calm before the storm come August," she said.

But for now it's up to neighbors or family friends to report if they suspect a child has been abused.

"Everyone is so worried about getting involved, but the truth is they might be saving a life," she said.

Benefiel said some of the things to look out for are if the child has unusual bruises or has a change in attitude, whether they lash out or become very shy.

She also said it's important to look out for strangers who are overly eager to help a child, like buying an expensive phone for them, or even paying the bills for their parents.

The Child Abuse Hotline for Arkansas is 1-844-728-3224

Other crisis lines are:

Arkansas State Police Child Abuse - 1-800-482-5964

Women and Children First - 1-800-332-4443

Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault - 1-800-656-4673

Mischa Martin, the director of the Division of Children and Family Services, said the state as a whole is actually seeing an increase in hotline calls. There have been more than 3,100 calls to the hotline, which is an almost 50% increase since this time last year.

