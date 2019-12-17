Northern Arkansas sheriff charged with assaulting 3 in his custody

An Arkansas sheriff faces federal charges that he assaulted three people in his custody.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen with three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. Boen pleaded not guilty before a federal judge Tuesday and a trial date was set for Feb. 3.

The indictment accuses Boen of using unreasonable force to punish people in his custody awaiting trial. In one instance, he's accused of punching a detainee multiple times in the head and body while the detainee was handcuffed and shackled in the back of a police car.

