Springfield nurse shares natural ways to combat the flu

More than 400 cases of the flu have been reported in Greene County this season.

Health professionals say you can only take anti-viral medication if you get to the doctor within the first 48 hours of having the flu.

Leah Bodenbach, the owner of Blooming Motherhood, is a registered nurse helping families live a holistic lifestyle. She recommends some natural ways for you to battle the flu if you didn't make that 48-hour window.

"There's a time and place for going to the doctors, especially if your kid is super sick," Bodenbach said. "You're going to have a lot of different advice from people but these are some things that are safe and effective for children, moms and if you're breast feeding that you can do."

She said herbal teas like chamomile or adding elderberry and probiotic to your diet can help boost your immune system to fight off a virus.

"We try to incorporate sauerkraut into our daily diet and that's going to be just a natural probiotics," Bodenbach said. "That's going to be better than a probiotic that you can buy at a store or on a shelf so that's something I feel is really important."

She said getting your kids to eat it isn't as challenging as you would think.

"I sometimes just get some of the juice from the sauerkraut jar and put it in their soup or something savory that's not going to be super strong," Bodenbach said.

She also recommends ditching your blankets and taking a lukewarm bath to bring down your fever before grabbing ibuprofen.

Leanna Ward follows Bodenbach's business and said the simplest piece of advice is what stuck out to her the most.

"The fact that you can just blow your nose after you leave the airport, that's kind of a 'duh' thing but we don't think about that," Ward said.

Her business Blooming Motherhood also teaches parents how to utilize food as medicine.

