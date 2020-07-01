Nursing homes in north Arkansas will soon allow in-person visits

Nurse Practitioner Amanda Chitsey talks about the people she cares for with great respect.

"They've outlived their wives or husbands, they've served in a war, they've outlived their kids, they just - they don't cry. They're incredibly resilient," Chitsey said.

But she knows the pandemic is challenging those people more than anything before.

"I've seen more residents cry in the last three-and-a-half months than I have in 25 years," she said.

Chitsey is a nurse practitioner in several nursing homes in north Arkansas, which have been closed to all visitors since March.

"They're so ready for these doors to come open. They understand the risks," Chitsey said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is allowing those doors to reopen as soon as Wednesday, but not without meeting certain criteria.

Visitors must be screened, wear masks, and stay six feet apart. Staff must monitor all visits, which the state is still recommending happen outside. But, perhaps, the biggest factor is making sure all coronavirus test results from within come back negative.

"The state is pretty behind on those tests. And that's our biggest hurdle is getting all those back," Chitsey said.

It's a hurdle Joy Prater doesn't mind clearing as long as it's crossed soon.

"He's been in there all this time and is used to me visiting every weekend," Prater said.

Her husband John has dementia and has been in a nursing home in Berryville for four years.

"It's been very difficult for him, and I'm sure for other people. And they, like my husband John, don't necessarily remember or understand the reason for all of this separation," Prater said.

It may take several weeks before Joy and John can reunite. Chitsey said the earliest any of her nursing homes will reopen is July 11. But, there's still a benchmark date, to finally give all those people she respects new hope.

"They're so lonely. They're not necessarily afraid of dying. You know they're 80-something years old. But they're afraid of dying alone," Chitsey said.

For the full list of Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for nursing homes and visitors, go to www.healthy.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/pdf/guidance_long_term_care_visitation.pdf