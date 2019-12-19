Nursing students receive scholarships from Branson-based organization

Eighteen nursing students will have help paying for their education, thanks to the Skaggs Foundation. The Branson-based organization gave out nearly $15,000 worth of scholarships for the Spring 2020 semester.

"What I love about nursing is how we help people understand what their needs are," Cox Branson's Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab Manager Hollie Holderfield said.

Holderfield is already and RN with a Bachelor's Degree, but she will soon take nursing to the next level.

"I just went on to pursue my Family Nurse Practitioner," Holderfield said.

Her education has been funded partially by Skaggs Foundation scholarships.

"I've pretty much come out of my Bachelor's debt-free," Holderfield said.

However, it's not only people who are already working in the medical industry who are receiving these scholarships, but also people who are just starting their nursing education.

​"Some are new graduates. There are others who have been stay-at-home mom and has decided to go back to school," Skaggs Foundation Director of Community Relations Mindy Honey said.

Honey says the 18 receipients will likely end up filling needed positions.

"Right now, first time in history, there are more jobs than people to fill them," Cox Branson's Chief Nurse and VP of Clinical Services Lynne Yaggy said.

Yaggy says the scholarships help prevent the nationwide nursing shortage from hitting even harder in the Branson area.

"We are still going to have to have that nursing education, there's no way around that. But, we've got to work them smarter," Yaggy said.

Honey says teaching more medical providers not only helps students succeed, but also keeps quality healthcare in our community.

"Access to care, that's huge. If you can't access that care conveniently, often times people put off that care," Honey said.

Since this program began, the foundation has awarded nearly $400,000 worth of scholarships. The deadline to apply for the next round of scholarships is March 16, 2020.

