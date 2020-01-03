Nutritionist say give up food guilt this year instead of dieting

Instead of giving up food or calories this New Year, one local nutritionist says give up guilt!

“When we look at things like in menus it will say guilt-less chicken or sinful whatever and we really have this morality attached to food,” Auvia Logan tells KY3.

Food doesn’t have to be complicated, so ditch your New Years' diet and look for a more balanced and fulfilling way to eat.

An easy place to start is to try and have a protein, fat, and carbohydrate at every meal. This powerful trio will not only make you feel full but also satisfied.

It’s okay to be aware of the calories you are taking in but don’t let them decide if you eat something or not. A higher calorie food might have more protein and fat than another so you won’t crave more food later.

If you’re hungry because you’ve been cutting calories, feel tired, or are having trouble focusing, that’s totally normal. Your body doesn’t know you’re on a diet and is likely slowing down your metabolism to make up for it.

“Your body thinks that there is a famine in the land and so it turns up your mind to think okay… I need to eat… I need to eat. It makes you obsess about food all the time,” Logan explains.

Instead of cutting calories, listen to your body and your hunger cues. Eat every 3-5 hours and don’t beat yourself up for choosing that cookie over an avocado.

“We found that the guilt with eating actually doesn’t contribute to eating healthier it actually contributes to eating less healthy. It’s really the self-deprivation cycle,” Logan adds. “So really having that compassion on yourself and saying what I eat doesn’t define who I am as a person.”

