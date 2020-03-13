OMC facilities to restrict certain visitors, MSU-West Plains deciding future plans

Impacts of the coronavirus are growing. The city is postponing events held at the Civic Center, where large crowds would be, for the rest of the month and Ozarks Medical Center has announced new visitor restrictions..

The city of West Plains is suspending ​events rest of March at the civic center, with crowds of 250 people or more.

However, people will still be able to swim or workout inside.

"We understand that some of these changes are last minute, City Administrator Tom Stehn said. We appreciate your patience with us, but the bottom line is we're concerned about the safety and the well-being of our citizens."

​Effective immediately, OMC is restricting certain visitors to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

That includes children 12 and younger or anyone who has a fever or who has felt sick within the last 24 hours.

OMC says anyone with an appointment needs to show up alone, unless they need help.

OMC is also asking that you take your temperature before you arrive.

Friday, ​all K through 8th grade superintendents in Howell County met to discuss virus plans.

West Plains Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson said in a message to parents that school will continue as normal but contingency plans are being developed.

West Plains Schools and the MSU-West Plains campus will undergo deep cleaning over next week's spring break.

MSU-West Plains officials say the college may transition to online and or extend spring break as virus' impact grows.

"How do we continue this semester and not delay students in their progress towards a degree," MSU-Wet Plains' Scott Schneider pointed out.

Schneider says a big issue will be if the software providers for many colleges and universities keep up when classes go online.

"Are they (software companies) going to be able to handle all that increased internet traffic. What's that going to do if that all of the sudden goes online right now. That's something that's an unknown at this point in time," he added.

A decision on what lies ahead for the college, will come by March 19th.

