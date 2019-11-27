ON YOUR SIDE CONSUME ALERT: Better Business Bureau issues new warning for Mountain Grove, Mo. company

The Better Business Bureau advises consumers to use caution when purchasing items from Farmhouse Store Company in Mountain Grove, Mo.

Joseph Victor Ross owns the business. He also owned Rough Country Rustic Furniture, which manufactured hand-crafted gun concealment and rustic furniture. The business, which operated in Mountain Grove, has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale. The business received nearly 1,700 complaints and more than 400 customer reviews, most of which were negative.

Customers told BBB the business failed to deliver goods as promised and they faced challenges receiving refunds. The business suspended operations in July 2018 just prior to being sued by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

“I’m not looking to have anything happen again like what happened with Rough Country,” Ross told BBB. He told BBB he “has learned from his past mistakes” and will be cooperative in responding to customer complaints.