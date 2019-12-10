ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: Bass Pro recalls gas grills because of fire hazard

Bass Pro Shops is recalling 3,000 MR. STEAK gas grills because of a fire hazard.

The company says the gas regulator hose with attached fuel gauge can melt if it comes in contact with the bottom of the grill’s firebox, posing a fire hazard.

The recall involves four and five burner models of MR. STEAK propane gas grills, models MS-4B-PG, SKU 2472264 and MS-5B-PG, SKU 2472265, that have both a fuel gauge and a fuel line that is not attached to the inside of the grill. The grills are stainless steel with black trim and have four or five black and red dials. The words “MR. STEAK” are printed below the thermometer on the grills’ lid. The recall also applies to SKUs 2366916 and 2366917 if the consumer added an aftermarket fuel gauge to the regulator assembly. A label on the inside of the left compartment door or on the back of the grill identifies the model number of the grill. The SKU is printed on the purchase receipt. They sold nationwide for about $500.

Bass Pro has received nine reports of grill fires. No injuries or property damage have been reported. You should immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact MR. STEAK for a free repair kit.

Contact MR. STEAK toll-free at 833-677-8325 or 833-MRSTEAK from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at mrsteak.com and click on “RECALL” or visit mrsteak.com/repairpartskit for more information.

Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and ABT Appliance & Electronics stores nationwide and online at basspro.com and cabelas.com from May 2017 through July 2019 for about $500 for the four burner grill and $600 for the five burner grill.

Bass Pro, LLC, of Springfield, Mo.

