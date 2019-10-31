ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: Missouri atty. gen. warns of fraudulent Apple support calls

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued a consumer alert regarding an influx of robocalls from scammers pretending to be representatives from Apple Support trying to get money or personal information.

“Missourians should always be vigilant and be careful when answering these scam calls. If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately and call my office - we will take action wherever possible,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

Scammers claim to be with Apple Support stating that the recipient’s iCloud account has been compromised and that they need to press 1 to protect their account. Missourians should hang up immediately if they receive these calls. An example of the robocall can be found here: https://youtu.be/h2Uev0VDBrM.

The Attorney General’s Office has also seen a rise in live callers trying to scam Missourians along the same premise.

The Attorney General’s Office yesterday announced a lawsuit against a Florida-based telemarketer for violations of the Missouri no-call list.

