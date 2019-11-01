ON YOUR SIDE RECALL: Nestle recalls ready-to-bake Toll House Cookie Dough

Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products due to the potential presence of food-grade rubber pieces.

This voluntary recall only covers specific batch codes of the following products, which include ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs.” These products were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Click HERE for product codes recalled.

Nestlé USA is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products. It identified the source of the rubber and have already fixed the issue. No illnesses or injuries have been reported that required medical treatment.

Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should not prepare or consume them but should instead discard the product. Please retain your proof of purchase and contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.