ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: Northwest Arkansas' Simmons foods recalling chicken

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., a Gentry, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately two million pounds of poultry products possibly contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.

The poultry items were produced from Oct. 21, 2019 through Nov. 4. This spreadsheet contains a list of the products subject to the recall.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1949,” “P- 486” or “P-5837” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. establishments during further processing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Donald Miller, senior vice president of sales at Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., at (888) 831-7007.