ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER RECALL: El Monterey burritos recalled

Check your freezer for a breakfast burrito recalled.

Ruiz Food Products, Inc. is recalling 55,000 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) breakfast burrito because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

The El Monterey signature sausage, egg and cheese burrito has a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288. The company has sold them since October 15. The products subject to recall have an establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code. The company shipped them nationwide.

There have been no reports of injuries. Return the frozen burritos to the store for a full refund.