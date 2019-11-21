ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER RECALL: Salad sold at Walmart, Target, Aldi's and Domino's recalled

A New Jersey company is recalling 97,000 pounds of salad sold at Walmart, Target, Aldi's and Dominos because the lettuce may be contaminated with E. coli.

The retailers sold the salad from October 14 through October 16. Click HERE for the list of products recalled. The products subject to recall include establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The company distributed it to retailers in several states including Missouri, but not Arkansas.

Most impacted by E. coli contamination develop diarrhea and vomiting. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection.

The government is concerned some product may be in distribution centers, restaurants, or institutional refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Manager for Bonduelle at 1-800-800-7822.