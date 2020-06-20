ON YOUR SIDE: Hy-Vee recalls Garden Salad product over possible contamination

Hy-Vee Inc. has issued a recall for its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product over possible contamination of Cyclospora.

Hy-Vee learned of the potential for contamination when Fresh Express, which manufactures the product, announced that the FDA and CDC have been investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest.

During the investigation, certain products were linked to an outbreak, including Fresh Express’ private label products at Hy-Vee and other retailers.

The recall is limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad, all UPCs and expirations dates.

The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall.

Hy-Vee has not received any reports of illness due to consumption of this product. Customers who purchased this product should discard it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis, which may happen around seven days after ingestion. may include: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever.

For more information, contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098 or click here.