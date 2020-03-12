OTC cancel classes for Friday; extends spring break by one week

Ozark Technical Community College is changing its schedule amid coronavirus fears.

OTC canceled classes for Friday, March 13. It also extended spring break by one week for all seated, hybrid and online courses.

Going forward, any seated courses that can be taught in an online format will resume online beginning Monday, March 30. These courses will remain online for the remainder of the semester. Classes that cannot be taught online (labs and technical education courses) will resume in person on March 30.

At this time, all OTC locations will remain open and continue business operations. Unless otherwise notified, staff should continue to report to work. The school asks students to take home any textbooks, course materials and devices before spring break. Locations will be open for you to retrieve these items if you have left something behind.

Missouri health leaders reported Springfield's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 Thursday.