Off duty officer shoots and kills man at Kansas City area Walmart

An off-duty Missouri police officer shot and killed an armed man at a Walmart in the Kansas City area.

It happened around 8:00 Saturday night when a man with a gun entered the store. Reports do not yet specify if the man was using it in a threatening manner, or say what led up to the shooting.

Authorities say the off-duty officer somehow encountered the man and shots were fired.

The officer wasn't injured in the shooting and he is on administrative leave.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating.

