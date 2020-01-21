Officer-involved shooting near Clever, Mo. injures man

The Christian County Sheriff is investigating an officer-involved shooting outside Clever, Mo..

The shooting injured one man. A Clever Police Department officer is on paid administrative leave.

The incident happened January 18 at a home on Nice Road. A Christian County deputy received a call about a man armed during a domestic dispute. The deputy asked the Clever Police Department for mutual aid. The officers say the man met the officers in the driveway, pointing a gun at them. The Clever police officer then fired his gun, hitting the man.

The officers gave the man first aid. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital with his injuries. He is in stable condition.