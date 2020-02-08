Officer shot, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Cuba, Mo.

A suspect reportedly fired shots at an officer Saturday in Cuba, Missouri, then was fatally shot after an officer returned fire.

The Cuba Police Department says an officer-involved shooting happened Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

According to the police department, an officer responded to a domestic disturbance and tried to enter to a house in an attempt to make contact with a male subject, who was reported to be possessing a firearm at the time.

An officer was struck in the leg, then returned fire on the male subject, per the police department.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, while the officer is currently being treated for injuries. The officer was airlifted, but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The names of the officer and the suspect have been withheld. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.